ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NDRA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.75.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, insider Michael Milos Thornton purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 696,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.