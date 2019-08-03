Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. Endurance International Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Endurance International Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EIGI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,754. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.02 million, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus acquired 30,000 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. acquired 148,521 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $751,516.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,107,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Endurance International Group by 763.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Endurance International Group by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

EIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

