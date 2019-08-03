Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.33 ($7.35).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

