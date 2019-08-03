Energi Price Reaches $6.92 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $6.92 or 0.00064115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Energi has a total market cap of $132.36 million and approximately $886,005.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Energi Coin Profile

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 19,116,079 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

