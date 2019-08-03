Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.53 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Energy Recovery’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

ERII stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,733. The stock has a market cap of $598.18 million, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.85. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68.

In other news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 99,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $1,062,420.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Clemente sold 36,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $440,396.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,084.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,801. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

