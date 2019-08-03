Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERII. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $11.16. 433,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,733. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $598.18 million, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 4.32. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.53 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nocair Bensalah sold 32,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $362,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Clemente sold 36,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $440,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,084.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

