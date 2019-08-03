Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $62.92

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and traded as high as $62.25. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 1,213,316 shares.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,119 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,517,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,602,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,865,000 after acquiring an additional 411,746 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 401,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,582,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $9,429,000.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

