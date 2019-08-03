Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35, approximately 931,109 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,219,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Entercom Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $810.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $309.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Field bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,863,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,902,399.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,026.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,186,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,047,356. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,727,000 after acquiring an additional 218,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,812,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 452,286 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

