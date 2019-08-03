Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EVC. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communication and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communication from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE EVC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.22. 268,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,716. The firm has a market cap of $275.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Entravision Communication has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.68.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter. Entravision Communication had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Entravision Communication news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $307,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 415,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,568.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 111,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 780,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,526,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 579,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 252,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 814,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,227 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

