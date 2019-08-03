EQ (CVE:EQ) Posts Earnings Results

EQ (CVE:EQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 million during the quarter.

Shares of EQ remained flat at $C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,968. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70. EQ has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 million and a PE ratio of -17.14.

EQ Company Profile

EQ Inc, a digital marketing agency, provides mobile, Web, social, and video advertising solutions that enable advertisers to target their intended audience. The company's platform uses a proprietary data-analytics system that develops algorithms to interact with advertising exchanges to bid on and purchase individual advertising impressions that are targeted to a specific individual or audience.

