Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $545.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $500.00 to $545.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $527.21.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $524.09. 542,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,326. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $509.10. Equinix has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $533.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 20.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total transaction of $613,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,462.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total transaction of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,784 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Equinix by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.