Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $580.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $524.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equinix from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equinix from $508.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.21.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $524.09. 580,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,867. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix has a one year low of $335.29 and a one year high of $533.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total value of $613,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,462.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,450 shares of company stock worth $1,202,784. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,531,000 after buying an additional 65,128 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

