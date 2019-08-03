Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Gap Down to $1.66

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.66. Eros International shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 3,155,897 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eros International from $13.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $119.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter. Eros International had a negative net margin of 156.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eros International during the second quarter worth about $3,240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eros International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eros International during the first quarter worth about $446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eros International by 980.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eros International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eros International (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

