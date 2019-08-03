ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EPIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of EPIX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 33,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.93. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

