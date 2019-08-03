Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises approximately 4.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Essex Property Trust worth $523,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,055.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 243.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $305.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $234.37 and a 52 week high of $310.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.10.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

