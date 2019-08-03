Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stephens began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of ESTA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $515.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.13). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 68.22% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $63,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

