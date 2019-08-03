ETHLend Hits Market Cap of $5.10 Million (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One ETHLend token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, ABCC, Bibox and BiteBTC. In the last week, ETHLend has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. ETHLend has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00257492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.08 or 0.01406362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00024130 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00110312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About ETHLend

ETHLend’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1. ETHLend’s official website is ethlend.io.

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Bibox, ABCC, Gate.io, IDEX, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

