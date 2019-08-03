Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 66,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,202. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $107.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 10,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

