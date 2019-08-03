Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of NYSE EURN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 320,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91. Euronav has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 16.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 30.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Read More: What are CEFs?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.