Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup set a $189.00 price objective on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lowered Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $161.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.40.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $5.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.13. 502,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,703. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $91.78 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.30.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $577.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $879,876.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 21,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 284,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 550,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,635,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

