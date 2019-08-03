Everus (EVR) Price Reaches $0.0192 on Exchanges

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Everus has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and $3,834.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $51.55, $24.68 and $5.60. During the last week, Everus has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.66 or 0.05555824 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00043767 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000176 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001071 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,287,016 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official website is everus.org.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $24.68, $18.94, $33.94, $10.39, $7.50, $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

