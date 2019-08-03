Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.35), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 36.13% and a negative net margin of 1,193.65%.

Evogene stock remained flat at $$1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52. Evogene has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Evogene by 44.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Evogene during the second quarter worth $102,000. Delek Group Ltd. increased its position in Evogene by 4.2% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 217,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Evogene by 13.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 286,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 34,626 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

