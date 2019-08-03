Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.79. 2,561,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,676. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $790,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,223,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,167,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 34,721 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $730,182.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,482 shares of company stock worth $11,613,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.