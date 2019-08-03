Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. 7,878,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,192. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29. Exelon has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

