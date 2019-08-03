Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Exelon updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

NYSE EXC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. 7,878,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. KeyCorp began coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

In other Exelon news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

