Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXPE. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $162.00 target price on Expedia Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating and set a $141.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.43.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $196,770.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

