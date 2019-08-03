Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 1.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $36,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.73. 28,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,125. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $80.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

