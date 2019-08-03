Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exponent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 323,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Exponent has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $70.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $102,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Exponent by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Exponent by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Exponent by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

