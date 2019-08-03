Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Express from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Express stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 1,160,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Express has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $451.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.41 million. Express had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Express will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Express by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Express by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

