EXRNchain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,101.00 (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One EXRNchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. During the last week, EXRNchain has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. EXRNchain has a market cap of $1.82 million and $53,101.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXRNchain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $597.40 or 0.05547796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000177 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

EXRNchain Token Profile

EXRNchain (EXRN) is a token. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain. The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com. EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken.

EXRNchain Token Trading

EXRNchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXRNchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXRNchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXRNchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXRNchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXRNchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.