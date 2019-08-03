Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Announces Earnings Results

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of XOG opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $604.17 million, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 2.13. Extraction Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $15.56.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $285,697.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,614,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 74,268 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,895,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after buying an additional 888,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

XOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.