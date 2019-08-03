Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.03-0.07 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.03-0.07 EPS.

EXTR stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.1% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 711.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 329,556 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 59.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

