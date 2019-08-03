Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Stock Price Up 5%

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, approximately 260,312 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 355,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen From sold 127,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $30,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 166,154 shares of company stock worth $39,877 over the last ninety days. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

