EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Down 9%

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares fell 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.96, 1,027,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 153% from the average session volume of 406,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EZPW. B. Riley began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get EZCORP alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 5.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 5.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.