F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Increased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,440 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $27,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 306.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in F5 Networks by 224.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 8,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

FFIV stock traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.61. 17,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,706. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.53 and a twelve month high of $199.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.35. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $26,998.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $248,301.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416 shares of company stock worth $59,046. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

