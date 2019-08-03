Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Farmer Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Farmer Bros from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Farmer Bros from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Farmer Bros has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

FARM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 117,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $276.73 million, a PE ratio of 115.46, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.11. Farmer Bros has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Farmer Bros news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 21,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $407,876.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 261,090 shares of company stock worth $4,535,225. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 21.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 507,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 90,019 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 25.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 366,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 73,987 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 56.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 162,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 45.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 135,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

