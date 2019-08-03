Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 46,375.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

