Farmers National Banc’s (FMNB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood restated their buy rating on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Boenning Scattergood currently has a $15.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of FMNB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. 31,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,238. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $406.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 509.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

