Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,274,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,845,000 after buying an additional 354,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,165,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,478,000 after buying an additional 225,481 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,726,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,673,000 after buying an additional 65,952 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 91.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,053,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,511,000 after buying an additional 1,454,579 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fastenal by 8.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,551,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,086,000 after buying an additional 190,333 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.13 per share, with a total value of $33,263.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $588,640.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.62. 5,695,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,785. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

