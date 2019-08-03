FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 56 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

FFG stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $192.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 172.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FBL Financial Group (FFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.