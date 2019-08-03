FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FFG. TheStreet raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

FFG stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FBL Financial Group has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $192.91 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

