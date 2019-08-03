Feathercoin Trading Down 6.7% This Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $2,530.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 246,178,120 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.