Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research lowered Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Ferro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ferro from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 894,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Ferro has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ferro news, Director Allen A. Spizzo bought 2,500 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $38,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $76,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas bought 17,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $270,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,059.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $387,490. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

