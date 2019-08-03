Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.36

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 910660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

FOE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Get Ferro alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.39 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allen A. Spizzo acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $38,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $270,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 677,956 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,059.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $387,490 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ferro by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.