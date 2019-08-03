Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Stock Rating Lowered by Buckingham Research

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Buckingham Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price.

FOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ferro from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.37.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,494. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.06.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Lorber bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $38,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $270,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,059.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,500 shares of company stock worth $387,490. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,270,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after purchasing an additional 228,960 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 1.1% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferro by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 56,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $11,016,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ferro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 664,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.