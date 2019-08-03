Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 58.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 430,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $396.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss purchased 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.