First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Brokerages

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BUSE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens cut shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other First Busey news, Director Stephen V. King acquired 48,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $1,312,255.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,388.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $29,515.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,665.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 51,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,602. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. 70,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. First Busey has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

