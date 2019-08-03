First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 57.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.92.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.42 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 871 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $58,679.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $148,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $100,872.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,243.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,375 shares of company stock worth $7,054,003. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

