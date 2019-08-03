First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 280.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

