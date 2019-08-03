First Business Financial Services Inc. Invests $414,000 in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,612,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $151.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.03. Nice Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.54 and a 1 year high of $155.76.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.18 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nice from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nice from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nice to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.58.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

